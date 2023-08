Power to the people! Click on the school you want to be featured on the CA House Band of the Week.

This week’s bands are: Hundred Hornets, Paden City Wildcats, Cameron Dragons, and Valley Lumberjacks.

Voting starts on Friday, August 18, and ends on August 25 at 11 am.

The winner will be aired on September 8 during our 5 pm newscast.

Good luck to all Ohio Valley teams!