VOTE for the CA House Band of The Week

Power to the people! Click on the school you want to be featured on next week’s CA House Band of the Week.
Voting will end on Friday at 5PM.
This week’s bands are: Caldwell Redskins, River Pilots, Shenandoah Zeps, and Toronto Red Knights
- Petco stops selling shock collars; calls on competitors to do the same
- Oklahoma County jailers allegedly torture inmates with “Baby Shark” song
- Johnny Nash, singer-songwriter known for ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 5 COVID-19 related deaths; 203 new positive cases
- Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees