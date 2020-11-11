VOTE for the CA House Band of The Week

Band of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Power to the people! Click on the school you want to be featured on next week’s CA House Band of the Week.

Voting will end on Thursday at 5PM.

This week’s bands are: Cameron Dragons, Valley Lumberjacks, Wellsville Tigers, and the Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Morgantown High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter