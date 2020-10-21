Power to the people! Click on the school you want to be featured on next week’s CA House Band of the Week.
Voting will end on Thursday at 5PM.
This week’s bands are: Indian Creek Redskins, St. Clairsville Red Devils, Harrison Central Huskies, and the Edison Wildcats
- WVU men’s hoops to host Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge
- You won’t get a second stimulus check before Election Day, so what now?
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump campaigns in NC; Presidential Debate preparations
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: 5 new COVID-19 related deaths; 215 positive cases
- Vote for the WTRF CA House Band of The Week