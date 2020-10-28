Vote for the WTRF CA House Band of The Week

Power to the people! Click on the school you want to be featured on next week’s CA House Band of the Week.

Voting will end on Thursday at 5PM.

This week’s bands are: Brooke Bruins, Steubenville Big Red, Dover Crimson Tornadoes, and the Wheeling Park Patriots

