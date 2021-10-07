Vote for the WTRF CA House Band of The Week

The story in the video above and the second part below was originally aired in November 2007 on KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, NV. The interview with Joerg Arnu that you can watch further down on this page took place outside of the JANET aircraft parking lot in Las Vegas on October 10, 2007.

MYSTERY WIRE -- The world's best known "secret" base - Area 51 - has been immortalized in books, movies, and TV news reports for its role developing spectacular military technology. What's not as well known is that Area 51 has a sister facility - Area 52 - which is home to its own dark secrets.