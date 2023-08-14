(WTRF) – Before students head back to school, fall sports teams are practicing and bands are getting ready to showcase their sound.

WTRF will once again be bringing their talents to your TV screens with the CA House Band of the Week.

As usual, we need your help to decide which schools to visit.

The first round of voting will start this Friday, August 18.

Each week you’ll have four local bands to vote for at WTRF.com.

Be sure to tune in Fridays during the high school football season to watch Band of the Week and see your winners.

The first Band of the Week airs Friday, August 25.