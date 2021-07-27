Vet Voices

Banquet is Held to Start West Virginia American Legion State Playoff

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The tournament begins on Wednesday and all six teams that are participating attended the event Tuesday. One of the main features of the banquet was that an individual from all of Wheeling Post One’s 17 state championships dating back to the 1930’s were honored. This is the first time that Wheeling has served as a host site in nearly ten years.

” Well, I think after the 2020 COVID pandemic an the seasons being cancelled, I think everybody is anxious to just see baseball back again and its the first time (that) we’ve hosted the state tournament since 2012 so it’s going to be a nice event for people to come out and see some very, very, good baseball this week,” Legion Board of Directors Mark Delbrugge said.

