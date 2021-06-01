Ahead of Regionals Barnesille and St. Clairsville meet for exhibition game.

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) – The shamrocks exploded for a lot of offense plating eight runs in just the first four innings. The Red Devils put up just 2 runs in an 8-2 finish. St. Clairsville roared back from a late 5 run deficit against the Muskingum Valley League’s Tri-Valley to win its second straight championship. However, this is Barnesville’s first district title since 2004.

“I knew our team; that we had the heart to do it. All 17 of us on this team, we have what it takes and it was very exciting to come back from a game like that,” St. Clairsville Senior Tyler Tonkovich said.

“We’ve had a lot of success in the regular season the last several years but nothing really to show for it – no OVAC titles, no district titles so to finally get one is a pretty good feeling,” Barnesville Head Coach D.J. Butler said.