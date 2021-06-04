Barnesville Advances To Regional Final

NEW CONCORD,OHIO (WTRF) – For the first time in school history the Barnesville Shamrocks will play in the regional baseball final with a trip to the state final four on the line.

The Rocks and Freddies went to extra innings tied at one and after Fredericktown took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 12th. The Rocks scored twice in the bottom of the 12th to win 3-2. Logan Shepherd with a walk off single to move the Rocks onto the regional final Saturday at Lancaster vs. Minford.

Not as good of news in Division II as St.Clairsville falls to Hillsboro 4-3 and Cambridge loses to Bloom-Carroll 3-2.