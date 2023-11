BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville and Union Local met on the Rocks home court Monday night in a girls basketball game. But it was more than just a game, it was a coaches vs cancer game and the two teams were raising money for the American Cancer Society and Charles Crumbaker who is fighting stage four bladder cancer. The two teams will do the same at Jets home game on January 18th.

Union Local won the game 61-37.