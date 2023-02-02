MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Barnesville and Wheeling Park claimed OVAC dual meet championships Thursday night at the John Marshall Field House.

In the class 3A semifinals the Shamrocks defeated Martins Ferry 51-26 while Linsly beat Magnolia 42-28.

In the Final Barnesville jumped out to a 50-0 lead on their way to a 55-23 victory.

In 5A, Park defeated Brooke in the semifinals 71-11 while Steubenville just got by John Marshall 37-35.

In the final, Big Red enjoyed an early lead before Park stormed back with a number of pins on their way to the 53-21 win.