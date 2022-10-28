BELMOUNT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Barnesville closed the regular season with a three-point win over Union Local to complete a perfect 10-0 season.

The Rocks opened their playoff run against the Piketon Redstreaks.

The Shamrocks got on the board first.

Taison Star plowed up the middle for the first touchdown of the night.

Next C.J. Hannahs passed to Star for a 54-yard touchdown.

Hannahs to Star 54 yards—

TOUCHDOWN Rocks 🏈

Hannahs moved the ball across the field and gained a few for the Rocks.

That put Hannahs over 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Congratulates C.J. Hannahs.

Final score 21-14