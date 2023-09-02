OLD WASHINGTON, OHIO (WTRF)– The Shamrocks not only welcomed Taison Starr back this week but went on to defeat Buckeye Trail 42-8.
Next Friday, the Rocks will play Newcomerstown at home.
Buckeye Trail will play at Shenandoah next Friday.
Posted:
Updated:
OLD WASHINGTON, OHIO (WTRF)– The Shamrocks not only welcomed Taison Starr back this week but went on to defeat Buckeye Trail 42-8.
Next Friday, the Rocks will play Newcomerstown at home.
Buckeye Trail will play at Shenandoah next Friday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now