WELLSBURG- On day two of the 31st annual Beast of the East tournament, the Barnesville Legion Post 168 baseball team took on the Sudbury Voyageurs 18U on Saturday, July 6th at the Brooke High School ballparks. The Voyageurs took the 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. However, Barnesville battled back in the next inning. In the top of the 2nd inning, Zack Thompson sent a grounder to center field that scored two runs for the Barnesville Legion Post 168 team. Later in the game, Wade Stocker sent a line drive to Sudbury’s shortstop that allowed Barnesville to score a pair of runs, and take the 4-3 lead. The Barnesville Legion Post 168 team went on to win the game 8-6.
Barnesville Beats Sudbury in Beast of the East
Posted: / Updated: