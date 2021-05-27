Barnesville, Cambridge, St.Clairsville Win District Championships

TORONTO,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville won their first baseball district championship since 2004 with a 6-3 win over Martins Ferry. The win gives them just their second district title all-time.

The Rocks will now face Fredericktown in the regional semifinals next Thursday in Mt.Vernon.

In division two St.Clairsville advanced with a 10-5 come from behind win in eight innings. The Red Devils will now meet Hillsboro next Thursday at Teays Valley High School. Cambridge will join them following their 3-1 win over Indian Creek. The Bobcats will take on Bloom-Carroll.

Shadyside’s fine season however cam to an end with 3-0 loss to Hiland.