BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville dominated their dual with Wheeling Park Wednesday night winning 11 of the 14 matches.
The Rocks cruised to 59-14 victory of the Patriots.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
