BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– After trailing 14-12 heading out of halftime, the Rocks relied on their defense to carry them to a gritty 19-17 playoff victory.
Next week they take on Wheelersburg, who coincidentally ended their season a year ago.
by: Dugan Lloyd
