BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville was able to hold off Buckeye Local 17-14 at Shamrock Stadium, Thursday night.

Following a Trey Hoover touchdown to give Buckeye Local a 12-11 lead in the fourth quarter, Spencer Bliss returned a kick 75 yards to give the Rocks the lead again 17-12.

Bliss also added a late interception to lock up the win.