Barnesville holds onto milk bucket

BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – The Union Local Jets hosted the Barnesville Shamrocks in a rivalry game on Friday. The second half started with a huge run from Gage Hannahs for the Shamrocks but he was brought down hard. That set up Ayden Hannahs who dived into the endzone, making the score, 24-7 in favor of the Shamrocks with 3:50 left in 3rd quarter.

Later, the Jets Defense came up big. CJ Hannahs found himself in trouble and was sacked by big man David Burghy.

Dakota Hess then connected with Tre Rex who made a great catch at the goal line, and that set up Hess who punched into the endzone for the score, making the score, 24-14 in favor of the Shamrocks with10:04 left in game.

Barnesville went on to win 24-21.