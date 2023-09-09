BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville easily won the match-up of unbeaten teams Friday night at Shamrock Stadium.
The Rocks easily took down Newcomerstown 41-0. The Rocks will host 2-1 River next week.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
