Barnesville Shamrocks 2019 High School Football Season Preview

The Barnesville Shamrocks are feeling optimistic about this season.

We have a lot of experience, the guys know the system, they’ve had a good off-season, so I have high expectations, I think if we stay focused on one game at a time we should be pretty successful Blake Allen- Head Coach

The Barnesville Shamrocks have a number of talented two-way players.

On offense, the Shamrocks have JR QB Ayden Hannis who plays safety on defense.

Another key player is senior tailback Alex Meed who will also shine as a linebacker on defense.

At fullback is senior Caden Lake, who plays linebacker on defense.

Owen Oliver will be playing running back and as a linebacker on defense. Gage Hannis along with Ryan Meed are the team’s key wide receivers.

We lost a couple of linemen from last year and then our QB and then Cade Hannis was kind of our everything, receiver tailback, but other than that we’ve got a lot of guys back, we’re moving Ayden Hannis over to QB, he’s a great athlete, he’s got a high football IQ he’s had a great off-season so far. Blake Allen- Head Coach

This year the Shamrocks have the manpower to mix up their style offensively.

We do a lot of eye-back field, the traditional eye stuff but we’ve got a lot of athletes we’ll run some spread and trips and try to get the ball out in space as well Blake Allen- Head Coach

And when it comes to defense, Coach Allen says Barnesville is stacked.

Defensively, Alex Meed and Owen Oliver is kind of the leader there and both returning linebackers. Alex had over 100 tackles, Owen was at 80, so they’re both playmakers for us, leading the charge. Blake Allen- Head Coach

Other weapons on defense include defensive ends Trey Warner, and Justin Weese.

Ryan Lucas is a beast at defensive end.

And tackles Justin Jackson and Luke Shultz are two experienced athletes. As for Cameron Woods, he’ll be playing LB.

The Barnesville Shamrocks kick off their season on Thursday, August 29th against Buckeye Local.