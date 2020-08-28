Barnesville Shuts Out Buckeye Local In Season Opener

YORKVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – Ayden Hannahs threw three touchdown passes as Barnesville opened the season with a 35-0 win over Buckeye Local.

The Shamrocks opened the scoring in the first quarter when Hannahs hit Chase Conner for a 79 yard score and a 6-0 lead. Barnesville would add to their lead in the opening quarter after junior Spencer Bliss returned a Panthers punt 42 yards for another touchdown, with the two point conversion they led 14-0.

That was the score at the half, the start of the third quarter was delayed by an hour and 45 minute weather delay. Gage Hannahs would score the next two touchdowns for Barnesville on a 34 yard screen pass from Ayden Hannahs and a 55 yard punt return. The final score of the night was another Hannahs to Conner touchdown pass.

The Rocks will host Beaver Local next week, while the Panthers will visit Union Local.