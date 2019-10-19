BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Barnesville Shamrocks were hoping to snap their 4 game losing streak when they hosted Monroe Central on Friday night. At the end of the first quarter, Caden Lake would take the handoff and score for the Shamrocks, putting them on the board first, 7-0. He would score soon after, making the score 14-0. The Shamrocks would go on to win 13-6, improving to 4-4 on the season. The Shamrocks will take on the Toronto Red Knights next on Oct. 25th.
Barnesville Snaps Losing Streak
