BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville improved to 9-0 with a 28-14 win over Shenandoah at home on Friday.
The Shamrocks will close the regular season by hosting Union Local.
The Zeps now 6-3 will host 8-1 Caldwell in the Noble County Super Bowl.
