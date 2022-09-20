WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Barnesville Shamrocks are the Ohio Valley Mall team of the week after knocking off unbeaten River last Friday , 35-21.

Tied at seven at the half, the Shamrocks scored a pair of quick touchdowns in the third to take control of the game. Once again CJ Hannahs was the leader for this club, the senior quarterback finished with 319 total yards and four total touchdowns. His top receiver of the night was Luke Detling who had 140 yards and a pair of scores.

Through five games the Rocks defense has allowed just 43 total points. Next up they host 3-2 Worthington Christian this Friday.