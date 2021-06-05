Barnesville wins first regional championship in nearly twenty years

Lancaster, OH (WTRF) – Barnesville played Minford at Beavers Stadium in Lancaster.

The Minford Falcons lead Minford 4-2 in the third inning. They were able to even turn a double play on defense.

The tide turned in the later innings. The Shamrocks plated six runs in the fourth inning. One of those runs came from a defensive interference call on Minford’s third baseman.

Gavin Newsome had a very good game including 3 RBI’s and solid work in relief on the hill.

Minford did trim Barnesville’s 6 run lead in their last frame. However, the Rocks held on for a 10-7 win and their first regional championship since 2004!

“This team has really brought in a family mentality. They, really, really play for each other. They pick each other up. They’re encouraging each other. When one guy makes an effort there’s no yelling at one another. They just (like) hey, next guy is going to pick you up and carry us on,” Barnesville Head Coach D.J. Butler said.