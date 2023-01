WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Barnesville wrestling team is enjoying an outstanding season. At this years Ron Mauck OVAC wrestling tournament they picked up yet another team title and had a program record four individual champions.

Jonathan Huntsman (106), Dakota King (132), Skyler King (138), Reese Stephen (150).

Dakota King was also named the Dave Bierkortte award winner as the outstanding wrestler of the tournament.