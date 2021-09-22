Barnesville’s Bliss The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville senior Spencer Bliss has proven through out the season he can impact a game in many ways. He did just that in the Shamrocks win over River, and for his efforts he earns our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week award.

Bliss had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and he returned a kick for another score while also playing in the Rocks defensive backfield. He finished the night with 170 yards receiving on seven catches, he even threw a 24 yard pass. Bliss says he’s happy to contribute however coach Blake Allen wants to use him.