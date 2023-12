BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– For high school wrestlers, 100 career wins is considered rarified air. Tack on 50 to that and you’ll find Dakota King in an elite class that very few can relate to.

The Ohio State commit did so this Saturday in the championship match for 138 lbs at the Doan Ford Invitational in Barnesville. With the season still early, King has the possibility to run up that number as his Senior season continues.