Barnesville’s Playoff Run Comes to an End

Akron, OH (WTRF) – Ayden Hannahs was the starting pitcher for the Rocks in in it’s Division III State semifinal matchup against Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. The game was played at Canal Stadium; the home of the Akron Rubber Ducks.

Barnesville struck first with Kyvan Johnson’s RBI single in the top of the first. However, the team’s bats would be quiet for the rest of the game.

The Eagles scored three in the bottom of the first inning. Three of CHCA’s runs did not come from the bat. The Shamrocks gave up two runs due to wild pitches, and walked in a run. The seventh run came from Will Murphy who was 3 for 3 with 3 RBI’s. The final score was 7-1 in favor of Cincinnati Christian Academy and Barnesville’s historic campaign came to an end.

“I mean, they played until the end. (They) made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes early. Maybe (it was) nerves. You know, you’re in a state final four. It’s not some place they’ve been. I think nerves got us early and cost us early but they, like I said, fought until the very end like they always do,” Barnesville Coach D.J. Butler said.