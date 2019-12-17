High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Barnesville’s Powell, Athlete of the Week

BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – This weeks Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week is Barnesville’s Luke Powell. The West Liberty commit is off to a strong start averaging 36 points a game. He has helped guide the Rocks to a 5-0 start, in wins last week he had 33 against Bellaire while Monroe Central was the first team to hold him under 30 , as he scored 29 points.

As he closes in on the school all-time scoring record Powell says there is one thing he has tried to work on. ” Definitely in the weight room I think I’ve improved a lot my freshman year I wasn’t very big at all. And over these last three years I think my strength and conditioning has definitely been the biggest improvement for me for sure. It’s not easy doing what we did for the last few years and getting better like that and you have to keep working hard and really get after it everyday.”

Powell and the rest of the Rocks take on Steubenville Central Tuesday night.

