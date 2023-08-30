BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – Earning Athlete of the Week is no simple feat, especially for a freshman. However that did not stop Barnesville’s Trey Toliver from rushing for over 240 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 38-14 win at Bellaire.

The opportunity to start came after feature running back Taison Starr went down with a knee injury, but despite his absence on the field, Starr has still made an impact from the sideline.

Toliver and the Rocks will look to stay unbeaten this Friday when they visit Buckeye Trail.