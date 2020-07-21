Baseball Continues For The Washington Wildthings

WASHINGTON, PA. (WTRF)- Major league baseball may be returning but one local professional team has been playing baseball with fans this entire month.

In June the frontier league decided to cancel their 2020 season, however the league said teams could still participate in baseball related activities, which allowed the Washington Wildthings to continue playing games, which the team was very thankful for.

“Like I said I’m just blessed to have this opportunity, a lot of the guys like me got laid off so fired during COVID because we were with other teams so just happy that we have a new situation, a new opportunity to give 100 percent, said Ray Hernandez.”

“It’s been loose, it’s probably been the most fun playing baseball we’ve had in a long time, everyone is excited to get out here, every day is a new day so like you said, you get to play the game you love, said Zach Strecker.”

The Wildthings are making sure fans are safe, by taking their temperature when they arrive, asking them to wear a face mask and social distance seating.