Basketball Is A Lifestyle For Alexis Bordas

Basketball is a lifestyle for eight grader Alexis Bordas. She played a major role in helping her teammates win the championship game in Pittsburgh.

“My family and friends support me a lot and I’ve had great teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way, said Bordas.”

Although Bordas, played against athletes that were two years older, she loves the challenge.

“It’s great to be able to play against older kids because it’s challenging and its better competition, so it really pushed me to step up my game, said Bordas.”

From morning workouts to basketball practice at night, this girl eats, sleeps, and breathes basketball.

“I usually do some core and cardio and lift weights in the morning and then ill do two hour workouts everyday for basketball and then another hour of basketball after that, said Bordas.”

Bordas hopes to take her basketball career as far as she can. Her dream is to play in a Power Five Conference.