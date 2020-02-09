Beallsville claims OVAC 1-A title

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The Beallsville Blue Devils took on the Cameron in the Ovac title game. In the 2nd quarter, Ashley Louden scored the basket. She led them with 20. The score was 17-7 Blue Devils. Ashely Howell added to that lead with a one handed layup, she had 10 points on the night.

The Dragons answered. Maelyn Canada with the put back. She led them with 10 points. Lili Neely knocked down a 3. She had 9 points. In the fourth quarter, Beallsville’s Nalley scored the layup and Beallsville would go on to 40-29 claiming the 1-A title.