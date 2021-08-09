https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Beallsville looks to improve with short amount of players

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Beallsville, OH. (WTRF) – The Division VII Blue Devils won just a single game last season. It now welcomes a new coach for his first year, Rusty Bondy, who is confident that his team can compete in the Ohio Valley Athletic Complex.

“It all starts in the winter time. You know, these kids hit the weight room really hard. They get strong; they get explosive, they get quicker and all we hope that it translates out onto the field. So far, so good,” Bondy said.

The Blue Devils have just 19 kids on the roster. Bondy will have a lot of youth to work with.

“We’ve got a lot of younger kids. We’ve got four seniors this year. Our sophomore group is our largest group so we’re a little bit light on Freshman but things are looking up,” Bondy said.

However, one of those Seniors is Brandon Louden who will line up interchangeably as a tailback and wide receiver. He’s setting the bar high for a team who had its struggles last season.

“By the end of the season, I’d like to make it to the playoffs and be able to have 1,000 yards receiving and have a good season,” Louden said.

Led by Louden, Bondy looks to run a bit more than throw in the early going.

“I feel that, you know, we’re going to try to run the ball a little bit more than throw but every team has a different game plan whenever you face them so we’ll see what happens,” Bondy said.

The Blue Devils opens its season against Miller.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Monroe Central Seminoles: 2021 High School Football Preview

Beallsville Blue Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter