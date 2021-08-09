Beallsville looks to improve with short amount of players

Beallsville, OH. (WTRF) – The Division VII Blue Devils won just a single game last season. It now welcomes a new coach for his first year, Rusty Bondy, who is confident that his team can compete in the Ohio Valley Athletic Complex.

“It all starts in the winter time. You know, these kids hit the weight room really hard. They get strong; they get explosive, they get quicker and all we hope that it translates out onto the field. So far, so good,” Bondy said.

The Blue Devils have just 19 kids on the roster. Bondy will have a lot of youth to work with.

“We’ve got a lot of younger kids. We’ve got four seniors this year. Our sophomore group is our largest group so we’re a little bit light on Freshman but things are looking up,” Bondy said.

However, one of those Seniors is Brandon Louden who will line up interchangeably as a tailback and wide receiver. He’s setting the bar high for a team who had its struggles last season.

“By the end of the season, I’d like to make it to the playoffs and be able to have 1,000 yards receiving and have a good season,” Louden said.

Led by Louden, Bondy looks to run a bit more than throw in the early going.

“I feel that, you know, we’re going to try to run the ball a little bit more than throw but every team has a different game plan whenever you face them so we’ll see what happens,” Bondy said.

The Blue Devils opens its season against Miller.