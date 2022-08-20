BEALLSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– Despite low numbers on their roster, Beallsville coach Rusty Bondy said he was confident heading into the season, as his team looked to rebound from last years 2-7 record.
The Beallsville Blue Devils kicked off their season with a bang, playing an out of conference game against the Millersport Lakers.
The Laker’s defense was no match for the Blue Devil’s power.
They quickly found themselves ahead of the game.
At the half, Beallsville was up 21-6.
That trend continued putting the final score Beallsville 41-6.
Beallsville may only have 17 players but that didn’t impact their ability on the field.
The Blue Devils will visit Newcomerstown next week.