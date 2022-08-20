BEALLSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– Despite low numbers on their roster, Beallsville coach Rusty Bondy said he was confident heading into the season, as his team looked to rebound from last years 2-7 record.

The Beallsville Blue Devils kicked off their season with a bang, playing an out of conference game against the Millersport Lakers.

The Blue Devils might only have 17 players on the roaster but that didn’t stop them from starting the year off with a win. 🏈 @WTRF7News @BeallsvilleHigh pic.twitter.com/nXgNkpfxyk — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) August 20, 2022

The Laker’s defense was no match for the Blue Devil’s power.

They quickly found themselves ahead of the game.

At the half, Beallsville was up 21-6.

21-6 at the half. Blue Devils are leading the game and the Lakers are struggling to get through Beallsville’s line. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/va1H6v5OFq — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) August 20, 2022

That trend continued putting the final score Beallsville 41-6.

Beallsville may only have 17 players but that didn’t impact their ability on the field.

The Blue Devils will visit Newcomerstown next week.