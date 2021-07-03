Beast continues with Wheeling Wild Things versus Toledo Hawks

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Wild Things are some of the best players from Wheeling Park, John Marshall, and Linsly.

The Wild Things really started to rally in the fourth. A drive into the outfield grass brought a run in from second to make it 6-1. In the same inning, Park’s Degenova cut the Hawks deep with a double to bring in three big RBI’s. That made the score 9-1.

The Toledo Hawks get mercy-ruled 11-1 in just four innings. Tournament Co-Director Bo McConnaughy shared his opinion about local team’s performances in the Beast so far.

“They’ve been here for two days and they’ve done really well. They’ve been hitting the ball and base running really good and they’ve been getting good pitching so if you get those combinations you’re going to win a couple games and the legion played that team today and that was anybody’s ball game,” McConnaughy said.