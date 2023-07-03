EDISON, Ohio (WTRF) — Following a 4-1 pool play record, Wheeling Post 1 entered the Sunday as the 2-seed and locked up a spot in the semi-final at 3:30 p.m. against Edison in the Beast of the East Tournament. The winner would advance to take on Armory Baseball, the defending champions.

Wheeling jumped on the scoreboard first, when in the 4th inning Trey Prather grounded into a fields choice but allowed a run to score.

Quinn Jamison got the start for Post 1 and did not disappoint, going 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and allowed just one hit. With the bases loaded, Jack Selmon came in for the final two outs to wrap up the game with a 5-1 win.

From there Wheeling would move on to beat Armory Baseball 1-0 after the game got called for weather conditions in the 4th inning. This marked Wheeling Post 1’s first Beast of the East Championship in 35 years of the tournament.