Beast of the East continues: Wheeling Post 1 drops close one to New York’s Team Valle

Wheeling, W. Va (WTRF) – The popular tournament suffered through a lot of rains outs on Thursday but baseball continued. Wheeling Post 1 was up against Rochester’s Team Valle at the J.B. Chambers I-470 Complex.

Wheeling Park’s Chris Vargo was the starting pitcher for Wheeling. The game featured a lot of scoreless innings. Wheeling had the bases loaded with 2 outs in the top of the 4th. It grounded into a perfectly turned twin killing by Valle. Yellow did not bring any runs across the dish in the frame.

The only score of the contest game in the bottom of the fifth with a 2-out clutch single by Valle to bring a man in from second. 1-0 was the final.