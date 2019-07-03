Beast of the East Opens Thursday

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is about to become a baseball hot bed with the 31st Beast of the East tournament getting underway Thursday.
102 teams from 15 different states and Canada will take part in the four day marathon, where pitching is always the key and the difference maker. They will use 21 different fields through out the Ohio Valley which in turn are fund raisers for those communities or organizations.
Several local teams will compete in the top division 19 – under Wheeling Post 1, Moundsville Post 3, Weirton Post 10 and Jefferson County Teramanna Post 33 will play on their home fields. While Barnesville Post 168 and Brilliant Post 573 will also participate.
Last year’s champions, the Triple Crown Royals out of Ohio are back.