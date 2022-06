WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The 34th Beast of the East baseball tournament his ready to hit a field near you this week.

Tournament co-director o McConnaughy says this years team pool is down from 90 teams in 2021 to just 54 this summer.

The games begin Thursday but Wednesday players can attend a showcase that will be held at 4 p.m. at the Highlands Sports Complex.