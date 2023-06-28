ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The baseball tournament that has been dubbed “The Beast of the East” for the last 34 years is entering its 35th consecutive year this weekend.

24 teams are coming from as far as Canada and surrounding states like Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and, of course, right here in West Virginia.

The first year for the tournament was in 1988, and directors Byrd and Bo say they started with their pure love of the game, and that is how they are continuing into this year.

”This was our baby, and we brought it along from 21 teams. Like I said, we had 162 and as you can see, it’s our 35th anniversary and hopefully we can keep it going.” Bo McConnaughy – Director, Beast of the East Tournament

If you are a baseball fan, there are plenty to see with five games a day at each field over the course of four days.

The Beast of the East Tournament begins Thursday and runs until Sunday.