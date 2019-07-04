Beast “Showcases” Talent

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The 31st annual Beast of the East baseball tournament officially gets underway Thursday at a field near you. Wednesday afternoon they held the unofficial opening of the tournament with the annual player showcase.
More than 40 players hit Patterson Field in Elm Grove to show off their skills , hoping to catch the eye of a coach or scout. This is the 22nd year the showcase has been a part of Beast weekend. The players are put through a number of drills including a 40 yard sprint and other drills specific to their position.
What makes the showcase stand out is the talent it brings from all over the country. NIck Morris a 16U player said, “I like playing kids from all across the country, like last year we played a team from maryland the were really good. It’s just fun meeting new kids.”
The players results from the showcase are available online.