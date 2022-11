BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Bellaire Lady Big Reds opened the season with a 73-48 win over Harrison Central.

Zara Harveth led the way with 23 points and six rebounds while Lizzie McAninch and Allie Ault each had 17 points.

At Martins Ferry, the Purple Riders won a tight battle with Shadyside 36-35.