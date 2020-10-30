Bellaire and Martins Ferry to meet for the 115th time

MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Friday in Martins Ferry the oldest and most storied rivalry in the Ohio Valley will take place for the 115th time, as the Purple Riders host Bellaire.

This meeting almost didn’t happen, but with Bellaire’s loss to Garaway in the regional quarterfinal it meant the two teams would clash once again.

The Big Reds hold a one game lead in the all-time series 54-53-7. The Purple Riders won last years meeting in Bellaire 23-12, and have won six of the last eight in the series.