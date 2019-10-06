BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Bellaire Big Reds hosted Beaver Local on Saturday at Nelson Field. The Big Reds were down 7-0 early on when Beaver Local’s Ethan Lewis sent a screen pass to Jacob Kane. But the Big Reds would answer back. Lewis struggled with the snap and Cole Porter’s pick 6 put the Big Reds on the board. Porter would then take it 27 yards for a Big Reds touchdown. Bellaire would go on to win 36-7, improving to 5-1 on the season. Bellaire will take on St. Clairsville next on Oct. 12th.
Bellaire Beats Beaver Local
