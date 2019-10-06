Bellaire Beats Beaver Local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown and No. 4 Ohio State overcame a sluggish start to roll over No. 25 Michigan State 34-10 on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) had to work to figure out Michigan State's defense to start, after blowing out every opponent through the first five games. They gained just 16 yards on 16 plays in the first quarter, but got unstuck and put away the Spartans (4-2, 2-1) with big plays.