BELMONT COUNTY OHIO (WTRF)–It Is games two for the Bellaire Big Reds and they are looking to add a W to their record.  

It was a beautiful afternoon for football at Nelson Field.

The Big Reds face Fort Frye, who’s coming off of a win last week. 

The Cadets waste no time. #21 Austin Powell breaks some tackles and slip thought that line.

Fort Frye scores 7-0.

The Big Reds pushes back with this 12-yard run for a touchdown. 

That’s Drew White into the end-zone to tie the game.

Powell comes back for more and up the middle he goes for a Cadet touchdown.

Fort Frye would lead 41-13 at the half and go on to win 62 to 26. 