BELMONT COUNTY OHIO (WTRF)–It Is games two for the Bellaire Big Reds and they are looking to add a W to their record.

It was a beautiful afternoon for football at Nelson Field.

Saturday Football🏈

Following Bellaire vs. Fort Frye. Fort Frye is up 41-13 at the half.@WTRF7News @wearethebigreds pic.twitter.com/oIWZvlJofR — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) August 27, 2022

The Big Reds face Fort Frye, who’s coming off of a win last week.

The Cadets waste no time. #21 Austin Powell breaks some tackles and slip thought that line.

Fort Frye scores 7-0.

The Big Reds pushes back with this 12-yard run for a touchdown.

That’s Drew White into the end-zone to tie the game.

Powell comes back for more and up the middle he goes for a Cadet touchdown.

Fort Frye would lead 41-13 at the half and go on to win 62 to 26.