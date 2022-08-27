BELMONT COUNTY OHIO (WTRF)–It Is games two for the Bellaire Big Reds and they are looking to add a W to their record.
It was a beautiful afternoon for football at Nelson Field.
The Big Reds face Fort Frye, who’s coming off of a win last week.
The Cadets waste no time. #21 Austin Powell breaks some tackles and slip thought that line.
Fort Frye scores 7-0.
The Big Reds pushes back with this 12-yard run for a touchdown.
That’s Drew White into the end-zone to tie the game.
Powell comes back for more and up the middle he goes for a Cadet touchdown.
Fort Frye would lead 41-13 at the half and go on to win 62 to 26.