Bellaire Big Reds Continue Undefeated

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a beautiful day for football, the Big Reds took the field looking to stay undefeated taking on the 3-0 Harrison Central Huskies.

Big Colt Sechrest had a big game last week and he picked it up right where left off this week, he scored from two yards out. That put them with the lead 7-0 Big Reds.

Harrison central QB Kobe Mitchell gets in the end-zone and they are tied at 7.

In the 4th quarter, Heatherington with the quarterback sneak …He scored from one yard to make the score 33-21 …That was your final and Bellaire remains a perfect 3 and 0.